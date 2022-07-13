Glenmark updates on SaNOtize's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS)

Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia publishes successful phase 3 clinical trial results of NONS treatment for Covid-19

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced that The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia (TLRHSEA) - peer reviewed, high impact journal published the successful phase 3 clinical trial results of SaNOtize's Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) study titled: SARS-CoV-2 accelerated clearance using a novel nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS) treatment: A randomized trial.

The study demonstrated that patients who received NONS had significant reduction in viral load within 24 hours, which was sustained over seven days of treatment. Viral load was reduced by 93.7% within 24 hours and by 99% within 48 hours of treatment with NONS.

"The Phase 3 study results strongly support the safety and efficacy of NONS in the treatment of COVID-19 and its known variants, said Gilly Regev, PhD, SaNOtize Co-Founder and CEO. Nitric oxide blocks entry into the nasal passage, kills the virus, and stops its replication, which is why viral load is reduced so rapidly with NONS. Viral load has been linked to infectivity, poorer health outcomes, and complications from long COVID. The evidence is mounting that NONS represents an effective, well tolerated antiviral treatment that significantly shortens the course of COVID19.

In July 2021, Glenmark entered into an exclusive long term strategic partnership with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize, to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)