TCS opens its fifth global research and co-innovation centre in Toronto

Located on the top floor of 400 University Avenue and spanning 16,000 square feet, Pace Port Toronto provides companies with access to the latest technologies and breakthrough thinking from TCS Research labs, start-ups, VCs, entrepreneurs, and academia - including the University of Toronto - as well as TCS' network of Pace Ports in New York, Pittsburgh, Amsterdam, and Tokyo.
Plugging into this collective ecosystem of innovators and intellectual property through TCS' Co-Innovation Network (COINTM) will enable Canadian companies to embrace a hybrid approach to collaborative innovation to set the pace of transformation in their industry.
Pace Port Toronto features an agile workspace, training space, academic research lab, and innovation showcase to encourage rapid prototyping, research, and commercializing of advanced technologies.
In support of local partner ecosystems, TCS also announced a $1,000,000 CAD gift to the University of Toronto's Data Centre at the School of Cities, earmarked to support the building of smart cities.
