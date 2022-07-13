Zensar Technologies grants 51,233 stock options and allots 3000 shares under ESOP

-
-
Zensar Technologies has granted 51,233 ESOPs viz., Performance Award Units (PAUs) to Associates of the Company, pursuant to Company's ESOP plan viz., Employees Performance Award Unit Plan 2016 (EPAP 2016), at an exercise price of Rs 2.00 per share, which would vest as per the terms of grant, based on the performance parameters approved by the Committee.
The company also allotted 3,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs 2.00 each to an employee of the Company, who has exercised stock options granted to him.
