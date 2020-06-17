Globus Spirits hits the roof after stellar Q4 show

Globus Spirits hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 118.85 after consolidated net profit surged 285.5% to Rs 19.35 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Net sales were flat at Rs 271.51 crore as in Q4 March 2020 compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22.22 crore in Q4 March 2020, surging 326% from Rs 5.21 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 16 June 2020. Meanwhile, the company has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

Globus Spirits is one of the leading players in the Indian alcoholic beverages industry. It caters to four important segments of the alcohol industry - Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), IMFL bottling and bulk alcohol.

