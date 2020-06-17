Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 77.22 points or 0.53% at 14559.45 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 11.55%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 9.97%),3i Infotech Ltd (up 4.8%),AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 3.81%),CESC Ventures Ltd (up 2.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 2.25%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 2.23%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.17%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 2.12%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.97%), Mastek Ltd (down 4.21%), and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.9%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 31.4 or 0.09% at 33573.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.4 points or 0.13% at 9901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.42 points or 0.61% at 11922.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.13 points or 0.44% at 4155.01.

On BSE,1010 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

