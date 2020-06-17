Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 18.44 points or 1.21% at 1545.5 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.27%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.01%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.42%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.3%),DLF Ltd (up 1.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Omaxe Ltd (up 1%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.7%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.17%).

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.19%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.06%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 31.4 or 0.09% at 33573.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.4 points or 0.13% at 9901.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.42 points or 0.61% at 11922.04.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 18.13 points or 0.44% at 4155.01.

On BSE,1010 shares were trading in green, 650 were trading in red and 90 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)