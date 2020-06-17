Ratnamani Metals gains after decent Q4 performance

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes reported 6.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 67.34 crore on 8.4% decline in net sales to Rs 629.09 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 90.15 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 6.4% from the year ago period. Total tax expenses for Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 22.80 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 21.50 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals were up 1.12% at Rs 1020.65 on BSE. The scrip has traded in the range of Rs 1003.95 to Rs 1048.50 so far during the day.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

