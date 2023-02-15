Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 11.70% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 70.69% to Rs 592.40 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits declined 11.70% to Rs 26.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.69% to Rs 592.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 347.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales592.40347.06 71 OPM %9.9316.81 -PBDT55.0058.16 -5 PBT40.0847.68 -16 NP26.9430.51 -12
