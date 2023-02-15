Duropack standalone net profit rises 34.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 34.55% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8.596.709.558.210.820.560.640.390.740.55

