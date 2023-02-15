JUST IN
India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 273.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Duropack standalone net profit rises 34.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 8.59 crore

Net profit of Duropack rose 34.55% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.596.70 28 OPM %9.558.21 -PBDT0.820.56 46 PBT0.640.39 64 NP0.740.55 35

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:44 IST

