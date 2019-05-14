Gloster standalone net profit declines 49.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 80.56% in the March 2019 quarter
NILE standalone net profit declines 32.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Hindustan Composites standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the March 2019 quarter
Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 26.48% in the March 2019 quarter
Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 11.54% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 132.72 croreNet profit of Gloster declined 49.39% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 44.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 501.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 463.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.72117.26 13 501.38463.16 8 OPM %13.2923.59 -16.7218.04 - PBDT22.1532.45 -32 98.5696.96 2 PBT14.3624.92 -42 67.6465.20 4 NP6.6413.12 -49 44.1541.28 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU