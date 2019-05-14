Gloster standalone net profit declines 49.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 132.72 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 49.39% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 44.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 501.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 463.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

132.72117.26501.38463.1613.2923.5916.7218.0422.1532.4598.5696.9614.3624.9267.6465.206.6413.1244.1541.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)