Gloster standalone net profit declines 49.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 132.72 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 49.39% to Rs 6.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 132.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.95% to Rs 44.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 501.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 463.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales132.72117.26 13 501.38463.16 8 OPM %13.2923.59 -16.7218.04 - PBDT22.1532.45 -32 98.5696.96 2 PBT14.3624.92 -42 67.6465.20 4 NP6.6413.12 -49 44.1541.28 7

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 17:29 IST

