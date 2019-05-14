Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 31.26% in the March 2019 quarter
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 64.08% in the March 2019 quarter
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 55.43% in the March 2019 quarter
Refnol Resins & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 158.72% to Rs 116.32 croreNet profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 158.72% to Rs 116.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.47% to Rs 383.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales116.3244.96 159 383.98183.31 109 OPM %9.6210.16 -10.766.32 - PBDT10.083.12 223 33.955.44 524 PBT8.752.44 259 29.132.52 1056 NP6.43-3.80 LP 18.29-1.30 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU