Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.43 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 6.72% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 158.72% to Rs 116.32 crore

Net profit of Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reported to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 158.72% to Rs 116.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 109.47% to Rs 383.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales116.3244.96 159 383.98183.31 109 OPM %9.6210.16 -10.766.32 - PBDT10.083.12 223 33.955.44 524 PBT8.752.44 259 29.132.52 1056 NP6.43-3.80 LP 18.29-1.30 LP

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 17:29 IST

