Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit declines 95.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 281.90 crore

Net profit of Sequent Scientific declined 95.72% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 281.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.46% to Rs 48.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 1039.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales281.90232.76 21 1039.31847.84 23 OPM %13.8312.99 -12.029.79 - PBDT32.5227.12 20 100.8077.04 31 PBT21.6017.64 22 58.8835.70 65 NP17.12399.55 -96 48.66421.57 -88

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 17:28 IST

