Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit declines 95.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 281.90 crore

Net profit of Scientific declined 95.72% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 281.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.46% to Rs 48.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 1039.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

