Sequent Scientific consolidated net profit declines 95.72% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sequent Scientific reports consolidated net profit of Rs 13.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sequent Scientific reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Sequent Scientific gets revision in credit ratings
FAME II to be soon rolled out on consortia-based approach: Official
Haslab joins hands with 3EA to bring homeopathy to the forefront
-
Sales rise 21.11% to Rs 281.90 croreNet profit of Sequent Scientific declined 95.72% to Rs 17.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 399.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.11% to Rs 281.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 232.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 88.46% to Rs 48.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 1039.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales281.90232.76 21 1039.31847.84 23 OPM %13.8312.99 -12.029.79 - PBDT32.5227.12 20 100.8077.04 31 PBT21.6017.64 22 58.8835.70 65 NP17.12399.55 -96 48.66421.57 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU