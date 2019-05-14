Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Crest Ventures acquires 100% stake in Crest Finserv
Peel-Works gets $5 mn in funding from Equanimity Ventures, HDFC Bank and others
Indiabulls Ventures climbs 9 pc in early trade after settling case with Sebi
DLF5 hosts the book launch of Chitra Banerjee's latest book at The Crest Clubhouse
Dhunseri Ventures standalone net profit declines 21.62% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 13.67 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures declined 8.80% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.04% to Rs 47.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 50.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.6710.65 28 50.0994.46 -47 OPM %34.6722.07 -33.7267.82 - PBDT3.060.98 212 11.4957.84 -80 PBT2.710.60 352 10.1056.53 -82 NP10.2611.25 -9 47.9194.01 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU