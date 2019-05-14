Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 8.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.36% to Rs 13.67 crore

Net profit of declined 8.80% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.36% to Rs 13.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.04% to Rs 47.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.97% to Rs 50.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

13.6710.6550.0994.4634.6722.0733.7267.823.060.9811.4957.842.710.6010.1056.5310.2611.2547.9194.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)