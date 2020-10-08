GM Breweries slides after Q2 PAT drops 43.5% YoY

-
ALSO READ
More firms across sectors partially resume operations in lockdown 3.0
G M Breweries slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 85%
Lockdown: Five Maha districts not to allow liquor sale
Maha seals borders with other states to curb liquor smuggling
Maha: Over 20,400 liquor home delivery orders placed on Sunday
-
GM Breweries shed 2.91% to Rs 395 after the liquor maker's standalone net profit fell 43.52% to Rs 11.21 crore on 38.23% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 262.30 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Profit before tax (PBT) tumbled 35.52% to Rs 14.99 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against Rs 23.25 crore in Q2 September 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter jumped 11.17% at Rs 3.78 crore as against Rs 3.40 crore in Q2 September 2019. The Q2 earnings were announced during trading hours today, 8 October 2020.
The company's operations were closed from 23 March 2020 to 20 May 2020. The operations restarted partially from 20 May 2020. The counter sales outside Mumbai & MMR region were started from 5 May 2020 & the counter sales in Mumbai Thane & several other region were started from 5 August 2020. The bars and restaurants in Maharashtra were not permitted to operate till 30 September 2020.
Due to lockdown, the sale in Q2 September 2020 quarter reduced by 7,58,977 boxes (66.44 lakh bulk litre) compared with Q2 September 2019. This has resulted in eventual reduction of profit at EBIT and net profit level.
GM Breweries is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU