Mindtree Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2020.

Mindtree Ltd soared 10.23% to Rs 1530.75 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd spiked 8.33% to Rs 2890. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27278 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13048 shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd surged 7.55% to Rs 1433.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61736 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16379 shares in the past one month.

Wipro Ltd jumped 7.22% to Rs 359.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd added 6.51% to Rs 185.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56013 shares in the past one month.

