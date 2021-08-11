GMR Infra to consider raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore

GMR Infrastructure said the company's board meeting on 13 August 2021 would also consider raising of funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches through issue of securities.

GMR Infrastructure would consider raising of funds of up to Rs 6,000 crore in one or more tranches through issue of securities including a Qualified Institutions Placement and/or Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and/or any other securities.

On the dame day, the board will consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 August 2021. Shares of GMR Infrastructure fell 1.06% to settle at Rs 27.95 yesterday.

GMR Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.

