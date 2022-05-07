Go Fashion (India) Q4 FY22 PAT grows 73% to Rs 12 cr

-
Go Fashion (India)'s standalone net profit surged 72.75% to Rs 12.30 crore on a 29.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 116.24 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Standalone profit before tax (PBT) soared 61.21% to Rs 15.17 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore in Q4 March 2021. The total taxes increased by 25.32% to Rs 2.87 crore in Q4 March 2022 as compared to Rs 2.29 crore in Q4 March 2021.
On a standalone basis, Go Fashion (India) reported a net profit of Rs 35.60 crore in FY22 as against net loss of Rs 3.53 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations jumped 60.10% to Rs 401.31 crore in FY 2022 over FY 2021.
Go Fashion (India) is involved in the retailing of women's bottom wear products under its brand, Go Colors. The products are sold in the domestic market through its extensive pan India retail channel comprising 476 EBOs and around 1,330 large format stores.
Shares of Go Fashion (India) gained 1.45% to close at Rs 984.60 on BSE.
