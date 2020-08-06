GOCL Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Vishnu Chemicals Ltd, PTL Enterprises Ltd and Poddar Pigments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2020.

GOCL Corporation Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 190.95 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1087 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd soared 15.12% to Rs 201. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1389 shares in the past one month.

Vishnu Chemicals Ltd spiked 14.82% to Rs 175.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5927 shares in the past one month.

PTL Enterprises Ltd exploded 13.96% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14708 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Pigments Ltd rose 13.44% to Rs 199.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4982 shares in the past one month.

