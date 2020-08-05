JUST IN
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 332.16% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.80 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 332.16% to Rs 43.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.8015.80 0 OPM %90.7692.22 -PBDT18.9614.44 31 PBT18.5814.14 31 NP43.139.98 332

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020.

