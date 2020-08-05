PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 332.16% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 54.66% in the March 2020 quarter
PTL Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Captain Polyplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises to consider proposal for raising captial
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises pledges to support over 5,000 daily wage earners
-
Sales reported at Rs 15.80 croreNet profit of PTL Enterprises rose 332.16% to Rs 43.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.8015.80 0 OPM %90.7692.22 -PBDT18.9614.44 31 PBT18.5814.14 31 NP43.139.98 332
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU