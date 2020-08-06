Volumes spurt at Jamna Auto Industries Ltd counter

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd notched up volume of 9.82 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 9.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 August 2020.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 20883 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5567 shares. The stock gained 2.57% to Rs.343.60. Volumes stood at 14864 shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd witnessed volume of 9.07 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.90 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.652.30. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd witnessed volume of 8214 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3051 shares. The stock dropped 4.91% to Rs.647.00. Volumes stood at 19870 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 57820 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21657 shares. The stock increased 7.04% to Rs.214.25. Volumes stood at 76580 shares in the last session.

