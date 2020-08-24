Godfrey Phillips announces weak Q1 result

Godfrey Phillips India's consolidated net profit dropped 53.56% to Rs 55.10 crore on 45.07% fall in total income to Rs 453.07 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 64.5% to Rs 62.75 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 176.74 crore in Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India rose 1.65% to Rs 966.55 on BSE. The Q1 result was declared on Saturday, 22 August 2020.

Godfrey Phillips India said the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown ordered by the Government of India has resulted in temporary disruption in the business operations of the group at its various manufacturing and distribution locations impacting in terms of production and sales from the second half of March 2020. Since then, the operations have been gradually resuming in line with the Government of India directives issued in this regard from lime to time.

Godfrey Phillips India, flagship company of Modi Enterprises, makes some of the most popular cigarette brands in the country like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. Godfrey Phillips India also manufactures and distributes iconic brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris.

