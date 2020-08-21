Varroc Engg spurts 66% in five sessions

Varroc Engineering hit an upper circuit of 10% to Rs 352.10, extending gains for the fifth day.

In five sessions, the stock has added 66.20% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.47% during the same period.

Meanwhile, credit ratings agency ICRA has reaffirmed its rating on the long term bank facilities of Varroc Engineering (VEL) at '[ICRA] AA-' while assigning negative outlook. It also reaffirmed its rating on the company's short-term, bank facilities and commercial paper programme at '[ICRA] A1+'.

Varroc Engineering is the flagship company of the Aurangabad-based Varroc Group. VEL, along with its subsidiaries, is present in automotive lighting, plastic moulded parts, electrical components, forgings and the engine valve business. The company is one of the leading auto component suppliers in India and among the leading automotive lighting suppliers globally.

