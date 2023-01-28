Godfrey Phillips records 70% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

The cigarette maker has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.25 crore in Q3 FY23, which is higher by 70% as compared with Rs 117.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY22.

On the segmental front, gross revenue from cigarette business increased by 30% while that from retail and other products grew 11% YoY during the period under review. Net revenue from operations increased by 30% YoY to Rs 908.62 crore. Total expenses rose by 31% to Rs 755.12 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 575.98 crore in Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 243 crore, up by 55% from Rs 156.93 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes, tobacco products and chewing products and in trading of tobacco products and other retail products.

The scrip declined 3.63% to end at Rs 1898.45 on the BSE yesterday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)