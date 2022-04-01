Godrej Consumer Products Ltd stays supported

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 751.05, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.97% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 751.05, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has dropped around 0.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.75, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 752.75, up 0.45% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 3.97% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 58.78 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)