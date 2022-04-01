Bajaj Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7338.05, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.87% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 7338.05, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 7.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17147.15, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7374.5, up 0.95% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 47.87% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

