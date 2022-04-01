Tata Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.16%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 786.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.94% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 786.45, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 10.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.75, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 787.55, up 0.7% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 21.94% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.14% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 91.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

