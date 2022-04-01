Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd extends upmove

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 817.25, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.53% in last one year as compared to a 19.88% gain in NIFTY and a 8.48% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 817.25, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17547.25. The Sensex is at 58877.13, up 0.53%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10552.1, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 818.3, up 1.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 24.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

