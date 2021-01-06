Godrej Consumer witnesses stable demand trends in Q3

Godrej Consumer Products said that during the third quarter, demand trends in the categories across the key countries that the company operates in, remained stable.

In India, the company expects to deliver a second consecutive quarter of close to low double-digit sales growth, driven by higher than mid-single digit volume growth. This is led by Soaps, which is expected to deliver strong mid-teen growth. Following a sharp recovery, Hair Colours is also expected to deliver mid-teen growth. Household Insecticides is expected to deliver close to high single-digit growth. The company continued the robust scale up of its personal and home hygiene category.

In Indonesia, Godrej Consumer expects a very marginal decline in constant currency sales. "This is impacted by challenging macroeconomic variables, a gradual recovery in the Air Fresheners category, and high competitive intensity in the Wet Wipes category," the company said in a BSE filing made after market hours yesterday.

In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of the key countries of operations. The company expects to deliver high teen constant currency sales growth, a second consecutive quarter of double digit sales growth.

The FMCG products maker expects sales growth in Latin America business to remain strong in constant currency terms. Its SAARC business also continued to deliver healthy sales growth.

At a consolidated level, the company continues to leverage its category and geographic portfolio well, and expects to deliver a second consecutive quarter of close to low double-digit sales growth.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colourants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.66% to Rs 458.02 crore on 10.83% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,915.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products slipped 1.30% to Rs 749.90. It traded in the range of 741.60 and 765 so far during the day.

