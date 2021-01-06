Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 167.67 points or 1.39% at 12228.3 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 5.21%), NMDC Ltd (up 3.22%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.67%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.11%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.99%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.83%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.72%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.55%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.1%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.56 or 0.08% at 48475.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.55 points or 0.01% at 14201.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.74 points or 0.72% at 18776.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.02 points or 0.7% at 6217.79.

On BSE,1565 shares were trading in green, 745 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

