Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 20.56 points or 1.57% at 1326.14 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 5.82%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.03%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 2.71%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.62%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.74%), ITI Ltd (up 0.16%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.78%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.22%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.12%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.56 or 0.08% at 48475.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.55 points or 0.01% at 14201.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.74 points or 0.72% at 18776.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.02 points or 0.7% at 6217.79.

On BSE,1565 shares were trading in green, 745 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)