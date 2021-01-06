Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 424.78 points or 1.39% at 31015.73 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 7.18%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.58%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.11%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.84%),Voltas Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.67%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.05%).

On the other hand, V I P Industries Ltd (down 0.77%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 0.45%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.45%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.56 or 0.08% at 48475.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.55 points or 0.01% at 14201.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 134.74 points or 0.72% at 18776.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 43.02 points or 0.7% at 6217.79.

On BSE,1565 shares were trading in green, 745 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

