Godrej Inds appoints Vishal Sharma as CEO-designate of chemicals business

Godrej Industries (GIL) has announced the appointment of Vishal Sharma as the "chief executive officer- designate" (CEO-Designate) of GIL-Chemicals business with effect from 1 March 2023.

Vishal Sharma will report to Nitin Nabar, executive director and president (chemicals), Godrej Industries.

Vishal Sharma will join Godrej from Ecolab Inc. where his previous role was as senior vice president of India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region, based in Dubai since June 2020. In this role, Vishal led Ecolab's strategy and operations in IMEA and was responsible for achieving record sales and profit growth in this region.

He was instrumental in building a world-class team, which is expected to lead the IMEA region towards its USD 1 billion revenue ambition in the next few years.

Prior to this, Vishal led Ecolab's Industrial business for Asia Pacific and was based in Singapore. He joined Ecolab in 2013 after 12 years at Diversey, Inc., where post joining as the national sales manager in India, he held management roles of increasing scope, the last of which was serving as global vice president - hospitality, healthcare, commercial laundry and food safety, based in Amsterdam.

Earlier in his career, Vishal also had a stint with GE (General Electric) in their Lighting business. He has also led start-up businesses during his career and is credited with multiple transformational and scale-up initiatives.

Vishal has a post-graduate diploma in management from IMDR Pune, and a bachelor's degree in engineering from MIT Manipal in Mangalore.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

The company reported 117.82% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 314.58 crore in Q3 FY23 as against Rs 144.42 crore posted in Q3 FY22. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,842.55 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022, up 9.33% from Rs 3,514.61 crore reported in Q3 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 418.95 on the BSE.

