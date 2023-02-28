Mahindra Logistics CFO Yogesh Patel resigns

Patel will be relieved of his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, 10 March 2023.

Yogesh Patel, chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of Mahindra Logistics, tendered his resignation to pursue his professional interests outside the Mahindra group.

The company has accepted his resignation and Patel will be relieved of his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, 10 March 2023.

Mahindra Logistics said it is in the process of appointing a new chief financial officer.

Mahindra Logistics is one of India's leading third-party logistics (3PL) solutions providers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Mahindra Logistics declined 21.47% to Rs 1.39 crore on 17.04% rise in net sales to Rs 1329.55 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.

Shares of Mahindra Logistics fell 0.72% to Rs 373.65 on the BSE.

