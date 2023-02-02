JUST IN
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 240.80% in the December 2022 quarter
Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.61% to Rs 196.23 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 50.54% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.61% to Rs 196.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales196.23278.76 -30 OPM %-27.98-26.21 -PBDT107.8073.43 47 PBT101.3267.97 49 NP58.7439.02 51

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:29 IST

