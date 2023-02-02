Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.61% to Rs 196.23 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties rose 50.54% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.61% to Rs 196.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.196.23278.76-27.98-26.21107.8073.43101.3267.9758.7439.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)