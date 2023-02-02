Godrej Properties consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,200 crore from two Mumbai projects
Godrej Properties acquires land parcel for residential project in Manor-Palghar
Godrej Properties sells over 1 million sq. ft. at launch of 'Celeste' new phase
Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land in Chennai
Godrej Agrovet slips after Q2 PAT declines over 34% YoY;
-
Sales decline 29.61% to Rs 196.23 croreNet profit of Godrej Properties rose 50.54% to Rs 58.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 39.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.61% to Rs 196.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 278.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales196.23278.76 -30 OPM %-27.98-26.21 -PBDT107.8073.43 47 PBT101.3267.97 49 NP58.7439.02 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU