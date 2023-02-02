JUST IN
Housing Development Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2022 quarter
Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 70.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.10 70 OPM %5.880 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:28 IST

