Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 240.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Lloyds Steels Industries rose 240.80% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58.4119.2934.0514.2020.114.1019.483.7512.783.75

