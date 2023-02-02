JUST IN
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 240.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Steels Industries rose 240.80% to Rs 12.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 202.80% to Rs 58.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.4119.29 203 OPM %34.0514.20 -PBDT20.114.10 390 PBT19.483.75 419 NP12.783.75 241

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:28 IST

