Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 282.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 323.99% to Rs 380.40 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 282.31% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 323.99% to Rs 380.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales380.4089.72 324 OPM %10.4113.68 -PBDT37.2010.84 243 PBT35.469.46 275 NP26.156.84 282

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:28 IST

