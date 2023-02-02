Refex Industries standalone net profit rises 282.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 323.99% to Rs 380.40 crore

Net profit of Refex Industries rose 282.31% to Rs 26.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 323.99% to Rs 380.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.380.4089.7210.4113.6837.2010.8435.469.4626.156.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)