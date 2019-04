Hindustan Organic Chemicals announced that the Govt. of vide order dated 29 January 2019 Alka Tiwari, AS&FA, (Mofc.&F) as Govt.

Nominee Director, of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd. (HOCl) in place of Meenakshi Gupta, Ex. AS&FA ( MofC&F ). for a period of three years with immediate effect from 29 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)