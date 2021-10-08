Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.68%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 52.37% over last one month compared to 25.88% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.68% today to trade at Rs 2412.65. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.98% to quote at 4205.85. The index is up 25.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sobha Ltd decreased 2.49% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 2.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 143.49 % over last one year compared to the 49.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 52.37% over last one month compared to 25.88% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 2.82% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26120 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2516.5 on 08 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 837.5 on 16 Oct 2020.

