Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 93.18 points or 1.14% at 8244.99 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.72%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.39%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.12%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.5%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.39%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.35%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.25%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.15%), and Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 0.46%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.94%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.2%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.02%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.26 or 0.59% at 60032.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.2 points or 0.65% at 17905.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.26 points or 0.72% at 29296.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.58% at 9045.16.

On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 850 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

