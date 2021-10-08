Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 272.62 points or 1.34% at 20545.3 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.56%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.35%),Vedanta Ltd (up 2.01%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.51%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 1.28%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 1.94%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.46%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 354.26 or 0.59% at 60032.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 115.2 points or 0.65% at 17905.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 208.26 points or 0.72% at 29296.83.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.43 points or 0.58% at 9045.16.

On BSE,1863 shares were trading in green, 850 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

