Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 3.7%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 2.25%

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 3.7% today to trade at Rs 2157. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 2.25% to quote at 4021.98. The index is down 2.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd decreased 3.68% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 2.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 100.42 % over last one year compared to the 31.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 9.56% over last one month compared to 2.35% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14753 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 91278 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2598 on 14 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075 on 25 Nov 2020.

