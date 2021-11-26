Metropolis Healthcare Ltd Spikes 6.31%

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 9.76% over last one month compared to 0.56% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 5.05% drop in the SENSEX

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd rose 6.31% today to trade at Rs 3132.4. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.67% to quote at 25498.85. The index is up 0.56 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Panacea Biotec Ltd increased 4.99% and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd added 3.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 26.71 % over last one year compared to the 31.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd has added 9.76% over last one month compared to 0.56% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 5.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1266 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 55377 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3396.9 on 17 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1820.7 on 22 Dec 2020.

