Greenlam Ind spurts as board to mull stock split

Greenlam Industries surged 14.92% to Rs 1651.35 after the company said its board will consider a 5-for-1 stock split on 13 December 2021.

The company is planning to split each share with face value of Rs 5 into five shares of face value of Re 1 each.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 12.14% to Rs 20.79 crore on 56.98% rise in net sales to Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Greenlam Industries provides high-quality surface solutions that are designed to transform and beautify residential and commercial spaces. Its brands include Decowood, Mikasa, NewMika, Greenlam Clads, Greenlam Sturdo and Greenlam.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)