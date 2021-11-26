Greenlam Ind spurts as board to mull stock split

-
-
Greenlam Industries surged 14.92% to Rs 1651.35 after the company said its board will consider a 5-for-1 stock split on 13 December 2021.The company is planning to split each share with face value of Rs 5 into five shares of face value of Re 1 each.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Greenlam Industries rose 12.14% to Rs 20.79 crore on 56.98% rise in net sales to Rs 454.17 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Greenlam Industries provides high-quality surface solutions that are designed to transform and beautify residential and commercial spaces. Its brands include Decowood, Mikasa, NewMika, Greenlam Clads, Greenlam Sturdo and Greenlam.
