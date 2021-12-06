Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 3.12%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 14.21% over last one month compared to 10.62% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.17% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 3.12% today to trade at Rs 2086.35. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.78% to quote at 3901.48. The index is down 10.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.1% and Sobha Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 74.25 % over last one year compared to the 27.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 14.21% over last one month compared to 10.62% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.17% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9568 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67922 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2598 on 14 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1180 on 03 Dec 2020.

