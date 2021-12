HDFC AMC offloads 2% stake of Persistent Systems

HDFC Asset Management Company sold 15,76,068 equity shares or 2.06% stake of Persistent Systems on 2 December 2021.

Post transaction, HDFC Asset Management Company decreased its shareholding to 39,26,290 equity shares or 5.14% stake from 55,02,358 equity shares or 7.2% stake held in Persistent Systems. The deal was executed in open market.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization services. The IT company reported 6.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 161.75 crore on a 9.9% increase in revenue to Rs 1,351.24 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Persistent Systems were trading 1.25% lower at Rs 4,285.10 on BSE.

