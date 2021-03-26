Godrej Properties rises after Noida project achieves robust sales

Godrej Properties rose 2.47% to Rs 1364.65 after the realty major announced that it has sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida.

Situated in Sector 43, Godrej Woods offers several lifestyle amenities such as infinity-edge pools, a caf forest trail, and an elevated walkway. Sector 43 has excellent connectivity due to its proximity to the Dadri Main Road in Central Noida in addition to the access to high quality social infrastructure.

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across 5 cities with 6 projects having already been delivered.

Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties, said, "We are thrilled with the customer response to Godrej Woods. We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region. We hope to deliver the residents of Godrej Woods an outstanding and innovative development."

Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development. The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 69.3% to Rs 14.35 crore on a 55.5% fall in net sales to Rs 170.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

