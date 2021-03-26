WABCO India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd and Welspun India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2021.

WABCO India Ltd soared 18.35% to Rs 6684.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 902 shares in the past one month.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd spiked 11.44% to Rs 907. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4856 shares in the past one month.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd surged 9.28% to Rs 113. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98930 shares in the past one month.

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd exploded 9.09% to Rs 188.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11305 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd added 7.79% to Rs 83.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

