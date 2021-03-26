Dynamatic Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, DRC Systems India Ltd and Hisar Metal Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd soared 16.13% to Rs 944.45 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2137 shares in the past one month.

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd surged 15.34% to Rs 189.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd spiked 12.24% to Rs 524.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12003 shares in the past one month.

DRC Systems India Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 241.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9 shares in the past one month.

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd gained 9.75% to Rs 101.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9074 shares in the past one month.

