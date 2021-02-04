Godrej Properties slumps after dismal Q3 performance

-
ALSO READ
Godrej Properties slumps after Q2 PAT tumbles 77% YoY
Godrej Properties skids on posting Q1 net loss of Rs 20 cr
Godrej Properties adds new project in Bangalore
Godrej Properties adds a residential project in Bangalore
Godrej Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Godrej Properties fell 2.07% to Rs 1359.65 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 69.2% to Rs 14.35 crore on a 55.5% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 170.49 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Profit before tax in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 31.39 crore, down by 64.4% from Rs 88.13 crore in Q3 December 2019. The company incurred a current tax expense of Rs 6.61 crore during the quarter.
Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU